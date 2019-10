There were more questions at the PUB hearings Thursday about how Nalcor plans to make cuts without restructuring. The uncertain future of the Holyrood Generating Station will play a role in whether Nalcor can meet its targets. Also, Consumer Advocate Dennis Browne wants to know why after years of failures Nalcor still considers the Gull Island project to be on the table. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

