Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador should work together to supply clean energy for all of Atlantic Canada, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said in St. John’s Monday. Legault was attending a meeting of Atlantic Canadian premiers. He said Quebec has no interesst in renegotiating Churchill Falls until the contract is up in 2041, but he agrees any future scenarios will have to be win-win for both provinces. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

