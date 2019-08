A family from Whiteway is struggling to find a solution to a health care crisis they fear could be deadly. A young mother has an allergy that doctors can’t diagnose. The province is trying to get her to a specialist in Toronto, but a loophole in the medivac system is throwing a wrench in the plan. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.

