A 64-year-old Whitbourne man was arrested at home on Friday Dec. 14 and charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence in relation to an investigation which has been ongoing since September of 2018.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges related to online child exploitation and a loaded rifle seized from the home are pending.

The RCMP and RNC are reminding parents to vigilantly monitor their children’s online activities.