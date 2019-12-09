In 2015, Jake Long was sentenced to three years behind bars after stabbing a man on George Street. While serving a prison sentence, police seized more than $50,000. Long says the money is his and he wants it back. Last year, this package was intercepted at Purolator. Police found six bundles of cash, each vacuumed sealed in plastic. The package originated from a fictitious local address destined for a person in British Columbia. Police testified that the package and its contents were consistent with the way drug dealers transfer money.

Neither the sender, nor recipient were interested in taking part in Jake Long’s bid to get the money back. His name in not listed anywhere in connection with the cash. Long testified he was embarrassed once when his ATM card was declined and no longer trusts banks. He saved the money and was planning to move to B.C. when released from prison. He says he was simply shipping the money there for himself. Long said he earned the money while working at Bull Arm, Muskrat Falls and for his father (who allegedly paid him in cash).

The Crown introduced Long’s bank records that showed he made significantly less that the amount of money seized. The Crown says the money is tainted by criminality and should be forfeited. A judge will decide if the money will be returned to Long, or forfeited in the New Year.

Meanwhile, Long is currently await trial on drug charges.