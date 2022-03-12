The operator of a motorized wheelchair was taken to hospital late Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene on Mount Scio Road at about 11:30 a.m. after a man using a motorized wheelchair was struck by a passing vehicle. The collision happened near the Br. Jim McSheffrey Community Garden.

The force of the collision caused extensive damage to the wheelchair and left the man lying in the ditch. He was tended to by passers-by until crews arrived. Paramedics took the man to hospital with undetermined injuries. He was conscious at the time.

The car involved suffered moderate damage, and came to a stop roughly 20 metres away.

Mount Scio Road was closed for a short while, and later reduced to one lane as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary conducted their investigation.