It’s been a year since Canada and Europe implemented the biggest trade agreement of its kind. But what will CETA mean for the fishery? NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.