What will Barry Inquiry mean for future of Protective Services Unit?

Justice Leo Barry has been given a lot to consider after three weeks of testimony on the shooting death of Don Dunphy. The police officer who shot Dunphy, Cst. Joe Smyth, worked for the Protective Services Unit, a joint force of the RNC and RCMP assigned to protect the premier and other dignitaries. Smyth gave recommendations to Barry on what he thinks that unit should look like in the future, but lawyer Bob Simmonds raised concerns that the unit’s activities have consequences for the free speech rights of citizens. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.