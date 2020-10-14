SHARE

Effective November 2, WestJet will be suspending operations to Moncton, Fredericton, Sydney, Charlottetown and Quebec City while significantly reducing service to Halifax and St. John’s.

The suspension eliminates more than 100 flights weekly or almost 80 percent of seat capacity from the Atlantic region. The airline says these cuts are a result of the impact of domestic quarantines, and continued decrease in demand.

Temporary Route Suspensions:

Route

Planned 2020
Frequency

(Pre-COVID)

Current Frequency

Frequency Effective
Nov. 2, 2020

Halifax – Sydney

1x daily

2x weekly

Suspended

Halifax – Ottawa

1x daily

2x weekly

Suspended

Moncton – Toronto

3x daily

4x weekly

Suspended

Fredericton – Toronto

13x weekly

4x weekly

Suspended

Charlottetown – Toronto

3x weekly

2x weekly

Suspended

St. John’s – Toronto

1x daily

5x weekly

Suspended

Quebec City – Toronto

3x daily

4x weekly

Suspended

Planned service in Atlantic Canada as of Nov. 2, 2020:

Route

Frequency Effective Nov. 2, 2020

Halifax – Toronto

2x daily

Halifax – Calgary

9x weekly

Halifax – St. John’s

11x weekly
