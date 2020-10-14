Effective November 2, WestJet will be suspending operations to Moncton, Fredericton, Sydney, Charlottetown and Quebec City while significantly reducing service to Halifax and St. John’s.

The suspension eliminates more than 100 flights weekly or almost 80 percent of seat capacity from the Atlantic region. The airline says these cuts are a result of the impact of domestic quarantines, and continued decrease in demand.

Temporary Route Suspensions:

Route Planned 2020

Frequency (Pre-COVID) Current Frequency Frequency Effective

Nov. 2, 2020 Halifax – Sydney 1x daily 2x weekly Suspended Halifax – Ottawa 1x daily 2x weekly Suspended Moncton – Toronto 3x daily 4x weekly Suspended Fredericton – Toronto 13x weekly 4x weekly Suspended Charlottetown – Toronto 3x weekly 2x weekly Suspended St. John’s – Toronto 1x daily 5x weekly Suspended Quebec City – Toronto 3x daily 4x weekly Suspended

Planned service in Atlantic Canada as of Nov. 2, 2020: