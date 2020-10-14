Effective November 2, WestJet will be suspending operations to Moncton, Fredericton, Sydney, Charlottetown and Quebec City while significantly reducing service to Halifax and St. John’s.
The suspension eliminates more than 100 flights weekly or almost 80 percent of seat capacity from the Atlantic region. The airline says these cuts are a result of the impact of domestic quarantines, and continued decrease in demand.
Temporary Route Suspensions:
|
Route
|
Planned 2020
(Pre-COVID)
|
Current Frequency
|
Frequency Effective
|
Halifax – Sydney
|
1x daily
|
2x weekly
|
Suspended
|
Halifax – Ottawa
|
1x daily
|
2x weekly
|
Suspended
|
Moncton – Toronto
|
3x daily
|
4x weekly
|
Suspended
|
Fredericton – Toronto
|
13x weekly
|
4x weekly
|
Suspended
|
Charlottetown – Toronto
|
3x weekly
|
2x weekly
|
Suspended
|
St. John’s – Toronto
|
1x daily
|
5x weekly
|
Suspended
|
Quebec City – Toronto
|
3x daily
|
4x weekly
|
Suspended
Planned service in Atlantic Canada as of Nov. 2, 2020:
|
Route
|
Frequency Effective Nov. 2, 2020
|
Halifax – Toronto
|
2x daily
|
Halifax – Calgary
|
9x weekly
|
Halifax – St. John’s
|
11x weekly