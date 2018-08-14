WestJet airline has announced it will be scaling back its services to and from this province beginning this coming fall.

The Calgary-based company is ending its twice-daily service between Deer Lake and Halifax, and will be reducing the number of daily flights between St. John’s and Halifax from four to three.

All changes will take effect at the end of October. A company spokesperson says the changes in this province are a part of the company’s overall route adjustments nationwide, based on consumer demand, and profitability.