Flying south for the winter just got a whole lot easier for Newfoundlanders.

WestJet has added a new direct flight from St. John’s to Fort-Lauderdale. The flight will run once a week from March 11 through to May 13 of next year. WestJet currently flies direct to Orlando, Toronto and Halifax from St. John’s and the Fort-Lauderdale flight means WestJet will operate 29 weekly departures from the capital city.

Earlier this year WestJet cancelled its direct flights from St. John’s to London England.