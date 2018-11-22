No Luck for the Irish. First London, now Dublin. WestJet has cancelled its direct flights from St. John’s to Dublin.

For those who are already booked for direct flights to Dublin they’ll be re-routed through Halifax. Halifax will have daily flights to Dublin beginning at the end of April running through to October.

In a statement, WestJet Executive Vice-President says, “WestJet continues to invest in Halifax with the addition of flights to Dublin. We are proud to be the carrier with the most transatlantic flights from YHZ to destinations like Dublin, Paris, London and Glasgow while being a strong driver of economic and employment growth in the region.”

Despite Newfoundland and Labrador’s rich Irish history, WestJet is growing Halifax’s Europe destinations but taking away from St. John’s. It’s one less direct flight to Europe from Newfoundland and Labrador on WestJet airlines.