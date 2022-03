The organization overseeing waste management in western Newfoundland is speaking out this evening on a report released Wednesday, critical of some recycling practices in that region.

The Atlantic Healthy Oceans initiative says efforts to redirect plastics and other recyclables from landfill sites are failing, but Western Regional Waste Management says, while there are some gaps in the system, recycling throughout the west coast is working. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more in this report.