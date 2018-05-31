Officials with the Western Memorial Regional Hospital Foundation have compiled their shopping list for the year. Now comes the fundraising to pay for it. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.