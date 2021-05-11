Western Health is encouraging students and staff of Belanger Memorial to access COVID-19 testing even if they don’t have symptoms.

That’s after Public Health announced a presumptive positive case connected to the school on Monday. The testing is part of a public health investigation to determine whether there has been transmission within the school.

Booking an appointment

To arrange testing, individuals are asked to complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811. When asked do you require a COVID-19 test as a result of an advisory from Public Health? (e.g., a flight or a public place connected to a COVID-19 case), please select “YES.” When entering your demographics, please answer “YES” to the question “are you involved in the Belanger Memorial Investigation?”

Testing

Following the completion of the online self-assessment or call to 811, residents will be contacted to book an appointment time. A temporary drive up testing site will be available on Tuesday, May 11th and Wednesday, May 12th at St. Ann’s Center in Codroy Valley.

All individuals with symptoms are advised to isolate. Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to isolate unless they have been advised to do so by public health.

Process for receiving results

Individuals who are tested can access their test results online through the Patient Results portal. Final results are normally available within 24 hours.

Everyone is reminded to follow public health measures including wearing masks, staying home when sick, practicing good hand hygiene, staying home as much as possible unless necessary for work and other essential activities, and following provincial public health requirements and recommendations.