West end fire extinguished quickly

Around 9:45PM on Wednesday, St. John’s Regional Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire on Vinnicombe Street by Macpherson Avenue. Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the home’s kitchen, which suffered significant damage. There was also smoke damage to the home, displacing those living there. The residents were able to escape safely and no injuries were reported. The Canadian Red Cross attended the scene to assist those in need of shelter. The matter is still under investigation.