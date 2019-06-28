The evening of Wednesday, June 26th, RCMP in Corner Brook received a request from Interpol regarding assisting on an investigation involving threats of a possible school shooting. An online gaming company reported that one gamer had made threats during a live chat, although a specific school or location was not specified. As a result of investigation, police identified 31-year old Maxwell Fillatre from Boom Siding as the man who made the threats. He was arrested and held to appear in court. The investigation is ongoing.

