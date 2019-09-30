Disgraced real estate agent Anne Marie Squires has been convicted oF theft and fraud involving more than $500,000. Her crimes date back to 2014 when Squires operated Exit Realty on the Rock, employing 66 real estate agents at the time. In 2016 the company went into receivership. An investigation revealed that Squires prepared and submitted fraudulent documents to Access Easy Funds, a company that pays real estate commissions in advance of the closing date. Squires used false names and addresses and other documents to secure short-term loans from Access Easy Funds. She fell behind in paying those loans and required additional loans to cover the payments. Investigators discovered 33 such transactions totaling $634,386. Squires accepted full responsibility for her actions this morning and will be sentenced in December. She remains free on strict conditions that include surrendering her passport.

-Advertisement-