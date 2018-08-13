It was a frantic morning for residents of Twillingate – when people in the community saw smoke billowing above the heart of the community – where there’s lots at stake.

Early this morning, Deborah Bourden watched what appeared to be a wharf fire.

However, the longliner The Sebastian Sails – made famous from the television series Coldwater Cowboys – caught fire

In the rural community on the north western shore of Newfoundland.

The local fire department were quick to the scene – and boats taken to safety – but damage assessments continue at this hour.

NTV’s Leila Beaudoin is covering the story and will have a full report at 6.