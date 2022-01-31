Weather summary for Labrador issued by Environment Canada at 1:05 p.m. AST Monday 31 January 2022. Discussion. An area of low pressure developed off the coast of Florida on Friday and then rapidly intensified as it tracked northeastward. The low tracked across the Maritimes on Saturday night, and over southeastern Labrador on Sunday, before departing over the Labrador Sea on Sunday night. The storm brought winter storm and blizzard conditions to most of Labrador, while southeastern areas received a period of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain, before changing to rain. Strong winds also accompanied this system, bringing widespread blowing snow. The following is a summary of weather event information received by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 1:00 P.M. AST today. 1. Snowfall in centimetres. Makkovik: 40 L'Anse au Loup: 28 * Happy Valley-Goose Bay (town site): 27 Blanc-Sablon Airport (Quebec): 23 Happy Valley-Goose Bay Airport: 21 2. Maximum wind gusts in kilometres per hour. Blanc-Sablon Airport (Quebec): 132 Red Bay: 114 * Mary's Harbour: 106 Hopedale: 101 L'Anse au Loup: 100 * Makkovik: 95 Postville: 86 * Black Tickle: 82 * * denotes data from unofficial observation. 3. The following area set a daily maximum temperature record on January 30, 2022: Mary's Harbour Area (Mary's Harbour A) New record of 4.7 Old record of 1.2 set in 2004 Records in this area have been kept since 1983 Note: the temperature record reported here has been derived from a selection of historical stations in this geographic area that were active during the period of record. Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

Weather summary for Newfoundland issued by Environment Canada at 12:58 p.m. NST Monday 31 January 2022. Discussion. An area of low pressure developed off the coast of Florida on Friday and then rapidly intensified as it tracked northeastward. The low tracked across the Maritimes on Saturday night, and over southeastern Labrador on Sunday, before departing over the Labrador Sea on Sunday night. The storm brought torrential rain to southern and eastern parts of Newfoundland, while other areas received a period of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain, before changing to rain. Strong winds also accompanied this system, bringing mild temperatures resulting in considerable snowmelt. The following is a summary of weather event information received by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 12:30 P.M. NST today. 1. Rainfall in millimetres. Mount Pearl: 88.1 * Whitbourne: 79.8 * St. John's West: 79.0 St. John's International Airport: 77.0 Bay d'Espoir: 74.9 * Winterland: 74.5 Brigus: 67.8 * Burgeo: 64.1 St. Mary's: 64.0 * St. Lawrence: 63.8 Bay Roberts: 61.5 * Lethbridge: 50.0 Terra Nova National Park: 45.3 Cape Race: 38.6 Port aux Basques: 37.0 Mount Carmel: 31.8 * Kippens: 25.9 Stephenville Airport: 22.6 Gander West: 15.0 2. Snowfall in centimetres (excludes any additional amounts from flurries after the rain). Millertown: 31 Deer Lake Airport: 25 Rocky Harbour: 25 Badger: 21 Stephenville Airport: 19 Gander International Airport: 9 3. Maximum wind gusts in kilometres per hour. Wreckhouse: 149 Green Island (Fortune Bay): 149 * Sagona Island: 127 Ferolle Point: 126 Pass Island: 122 * Cape Bonavista: 121 * Bonavista: 119 Saint-Pierre Airport: 113 Port aux Basques: 112 Daniel's Harbour: 111 Gander International Airport: 110 St. Anthony Airport: 109 Burgeo: 107 Deer Lake Airport: 105 Pool's Island: 104 Stephenville Airport: 104 Cape Pine: 103 * Grates Cove: 102 La Scie: 94 Rocky Harbour: 94 St. John's International Airport: 93 * denotes unofficial station 4. The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on January 30, 2022: Badger Area (Badger (AUT)) New record of 9.2 Old record of 7.5 set in 1986 Records in this area have been kept since 1956 Bonavista Area (Bonavista) New record of 10.7 Old record of 6.1 set in 1973 Records in this area have been kept since 1956 Cape Race Area (Cape Race (AUT)) New record of 8.9 Old record of 8.7 set in 2018 Records in this area have been kept since 1920 Deer Lake Area (Deer Lake A) New record of 7.3 Old record of 7.2 set in 1950 Records in this area have been kept since 1933 Gander Area (Gander Intl A) New record of 10.7 Old record of 8.0 set in 1986 Records in this area have been kept since 1937 La Scie Area (La Scie) New record of 8.1 Old record of 3.0 set in 1979 Records in this area have been kept since 1977 St. Anthony Area (St Anthony) New record of 5.5 Old record of 2.8 set in 1950 Records in this area have been kept since 1945 St. Lawrence Area (St Lawrence) New record of 11.4 Old record of 6.6 set in 1986 Records in this area have been kept since 1909 Terra Nova (National Park) Area (Terra Nova Nat Park CS) New record of 9.7 Old record of 9.0 set in 1986 Records in this area have been kept since 1962 Twillingate Area (Twillingate (AUT)) New record of 10.3 Old record of 3.9 set in 1959 Records in this area have been kept since 1950 Winterland Area (Winterland Branch Hill) New record of 11.5 Old record of 4.0 set in 1986 Records in this area have been kept since 1970 Note: the temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record. Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.