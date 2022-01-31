SHARE
Weather summary
for Labrador
issued by Environment Canada
at 1:05 p.m. AST Monday 31 January 2022.

Discussion.

An area of low pressure developed off the coast of Florida on Friday 
and then rapidly intensified as it tracked northeastward. The low 
tracked across the Maritimes on Saturday night, and over 
southeastern Labrador on Sunday, before departing over the Labrador 
Sea on Sunday night. 

The storm brought winter storm and blizzard conditions to most of 
Labrador, while southeastern areas received a period of snow, ice 
pellets and freezing rain, before changing to rain. Strong winds 
also accompanied this system, bringing widespread blowing snow. 

The following is a summary of weather event information received by 
Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 1:00 P.M. AST today. 

1. Snowfall in centimetres. 

Makkovik: 40 
L'Anse au Loup: 28 * 
Happy Valley-Goose Bay (town site): 27 
Blanc-Sablon Airport (Quebec): 23 
Happy Valley-Goose Bay Airport: 21 

2. Maximum wind gusts in kilometres per hour. 

Blanc-Sablon Airport (Quebec): 132 
Red Bay: 114 * 
Mary's Harbour: 106 
Hopedale: 101 
L'Anse au Loup: 100 * 
Makkovik: 95 
Postville: 86 * 
Black Tickle: 82 * 

* denotes data from unofficial observation. 

3. The following area set a daily maximum temperature record on 
January 30, 2022: 

Mary's Harbour Area (Mary's Harbour A) 
New record of 4.7 
Old record of 1.2 set in 2004 
Records in this area have been kept since 1983 

Note: the temperature record reported here has been derived from a 
selection of historical stations in this geographic area that were 
active during the period of record.

Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial 
information and does not constitute a complete or final report.



Weather summary
for Newfoundland
issued by Environment Canada
at 12:58 p.m. NST Monday 31 January 2022.

Discussion.

An area of low pressure developed off the coast of Florida on Friday 
and then rapidly intensified as it tracked northeastward. The low 
tracked across the Maritimes on Saturday night, and over 
southeastern Labrador on Sunday, before departing over the Labrador 
Sea on Sunday night. 

The storm brought torrential rain to southern and eastern parts of 
Newfoundland, while other areas received a period of snow, ice 
pellets and freezing rain, before changing to rain. Strong winds 
also accompanied this system, bringing mild temperatures resulting 
in considerable snowmelt. 

The following is a summary of weather event information received by 
Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 12:30 P.M. NST today. 

1. Rainfall in millimetres. 

Mount Pearl: 88.1 * 
Whitbourne: 79.8 * 
St. John's West: 79.0 
St. John's International Airport: 77.0 
Bay d'Espoir: 74.9 * 
Winterland: 74.5 
Brigus: 67.8 * 
Burgeo: 64.1 
St. Mary's: 64.0 * 
St. Lawrence: 63.8 
Bay Roberts: 61.5 * 
Lethbridge: 50.0 
Terra Nova National Park: 45.3 
Cape Race: 38.6 
Port aux Basques: 37.0 
Mount Carmel: 31.8 * 
Kippens: 25.9 
Stephenville Airport: 22.6 
Gander West: 15.0 

2. Snowfall in centimetres (excludes any additional amounts from 
flurries after the rain). 

Millertown: 31 
Deer Lake Airport: 25 
Rocky Harbour: 25 
Badger: 21 
Stephenville Airport: 19 
Gander International Airport: 9 

3. Maximum wind gusts in kilometres per hour. 

Wreckhouse: 149 
Green Island (Fortune Bay): 149 * 
Sagona Island: 127 
Ferolle Point: 126 
Pass Island: 122 * 
Cape Bonavista: 121 * 
Bonavista: 119 
Saint-Pierre Airport: 113 
Port aux Basques: 112 
Daniel's Harbour: 111 
Gander International Airport: 110 
St. Anthony Airport: 109 
Burgeo: 107 
Deer Lake Airport: 105 
Pool's Island: 104 
Stephenville Airport: 104 
Cape Pine: 103 * 
Grates Cove: 102 
La Scie: 94 
Rocky Harbour: 94 
St. John's International Airport: 93 

* denotes unofficial station 

4. The following areas set a daily maximum temperature record on 
January 30, 2022: 

Badger Area (Badger (AUT)) 
New record of 9.2 
Old record of 7.5 set in 1986 
Records in this area have been kept since 1956 

Bonavista Area (Bonavista) 
New record of 10.7 
Old record of 6.1 set in 1973 
Records in this area have been kept since 1956 

Cape Race Area (Cape Race (AUT)) 
New record of 8.9 
Old record of 8.7 set in 2018 
Records in this area have been kept since 1920 

Deer Lake Area (Deer Lake A) 
New record of 7.3 
Old record of 7.2 set in 1950 
Records in this area have been kept since 1933 

Gander Area (Gander Intl A) 
New record of 10.7 
Old record of 8.0 set in 1986 
Records in this area have been kept since 1937 

La Scie Area (La Scie) 
New record of 8.1 
Old record of 3.0 set in 1979 
Records in this area have been kept since 1977 

St. Anthony Area (St Anthony) 
New record of 5.5 
Old record of 2.8 set in 1950 
Records in this area have been kept since 1945 

St. Lawrence Area (St Lawrence) 
New record of 11.4 
Old record of 6.6 set in 1986 
Records in this area have been kept since 1909 

Terra Nova (National Park) Area (Terra Nova Nat Park CS) 
New record of 9.7 
Old record of 9.0 set in 1986 
Records in this area have been kept since 1962 

Twillingate Area (Twillingate (AUT)) 
New record of 10.3 
Old record of 3.9 set in 1959 
Records in this area have been kept since 1950 

Winterland Area (Winterland Branch Hill) 
New record of 11.5 
Old record of 4.0 set in 1986 
Records in this area have been kept since 1970 

Note: the temperature records reported here have been derived from a 
selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were 
active during the period of record.

Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial 
information and does not constitute a complete or final report.