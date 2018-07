Rowers were finally able to get back on the water on Quidi Vidi Lake on Monday. Racing shells had been left high and dry for four days after the city lowered water levels in the lake. But weekend rain brought the levels back up enough for rowers to start training again for the Royal St. John’s Regatta. NTV’s Toni-Marie Wiseman speaks with Chris Neary, the president of the Regatta Committee.

