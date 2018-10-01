The wife of a man accused of trying to poison his wife took the stand at his trial today.

The woman told the jury that she and Mark Rumboldt had been married almost 25 years when she had to rushed to the emergency department.

And today she painted a picture of a depressed, withdrawn man who spent nearly two years in a relationship outside of their marriage.

He was drinking more, stopped exercising and there was talk of suicide.

Rumboldt is charged with attempted murder.

The two were seeing a marriage councellor and a weekend trip was planned but it never happened. Why? Because on that night Rumboldt and his wife both ended up in hospital after ingesting Ativan and sleeping pills.

The crown’s theory is that Rumboldt spiked his wife’s drink and then tried with more pills after she was admitted to hospital.

The trial will continue in the morning.