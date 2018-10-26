One in 12 babies in the province is born premature. The “Wee Ones Walk” will go ahead in Paradise on Sunday to raise awareness of premature births. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.