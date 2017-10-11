To see current radar, temperatures, winds and more, be sure to bookmark the NTV Weather Centre! I’ll also have your latest forecast on NTV News this evening, starting at 5:30 PM. See you then! ~Eddie

TODAY

Newfoundland: A cold front will push across the Island from west to east throughout the morning. Temperatures behind the front will be into the middle and upper single numbers, ahead of the front, temperatures will be near 10. The front has already moved across much of the Island, and will push offshore of the Avalon by mid morning. Onshore showers will develop along the West Coast during the afternoon. Flurries and/or grauple will be possible in the higher elevations. Scattered showers will be possible elsewhere during the afternoon as well. Partly cloudy skies in the morning turn mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Winds form the northwest at 20-40 km/h.

Labrador: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers and flurries and/or graupel. The frozen variety of precipitation will be limited to the higher elevations of coastal Labrador and Labrador West. Light accumulation possible on grassy and unpaved surfaces. Winds from the northwest at 20-40 km/h. Highs 3 to 6.

THURSDAY

Newfoundland: An upper level disturbance will move across the Island, sparking off scattered showers (flurries in high elevations) throughout the day. When the showers aren’t on the go, expect a mix of sun and cloud. Highs near 8.

Labrador: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and flurries (west and high elevations). Highs 3 to 6.

FRIDAY

Newfoundland: Risk of morning showers on the Avalon, otherwise all areas see a mix of sun and cloud. Highs between 7 to 9.

Labrador: Warmer with a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of showers in the west by late afternoon. Highs 6 to 10, warmest in the west.

SATURDAY

Newfoundland: Mix of sun and cloud central and east. South, west and on the Northern Peninsula, expect cloudy skies with light rain and showers. Turning more humid for most as well. Highs 10 to 15.

Labrador: Rain likely. Rain mixed with snow late in the day in the west. Highs 3 to 5.

SUNDAY

Newfoundland: Mix of sun and cloud with highs near 10.

Labrador: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs 3 to 5.