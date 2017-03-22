Wednesday night’s forecast (3/22/17)

An area of low pressure move from just east of Nova Scotia this evening to north of Newfoundland by Thursday evening. In between, we are set to receive another dose of wintry weather, even though the calendar says “Spring”.

Snow will develop on the Avalon and Burin Peninsula this evening and become heavy at times overnight. The heaviest snow, on the order of three to five centimetres per hour, will fall between midnight and 3 AM. After that the snow will end on the Burin Peninsula while the Avalon will see the snow change to freezing rain and eventually rain. The snow for eastern areas will pretty much be done with by 6 AM on Thursday. Amounts will be in the 10-15 cm range, with perhaps some drizzle or freezing rain on top. Gusty winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow overnight. Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with highs in the low single numbers and gusty winds. There may be some flurries in the afternoon.

Central and western Newfoundland, along with the South Coast and Great Northern Peninsula will see snow develop overnight, but it will stay rather light. The heaviest snow in these areas will fall during the day Thursday into Thursday night, before ending around midnight Thursday night. Amounts will vary from place to place, but the bulk of the Island from just west of Terra Nova to the South Coast, the West Coast and Northern Peninsula will see 15-30 cm. Temperatures will be into the single numbers below freezing tonight and near freezing for highs tomorrow. Gusty winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Labrador will see quiet weather tonight, with temperatures into the minus teens and 20s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with highs into teens below freezing for highs. Southeastern areas along the coast, just south of Cartwright will see light snow amounting to up to 5 cm.

The weather Friday looks to be rather quiet, with some late day snow in Labrador West. Temperatures will be in the minus single numbers for highs across the board.

A weak frontal boundary will cross the island on Saturday and will bring light snow to many areas. An area of low pressure may develop near the Avalon, and could bring heavier snowfall Saturday afternoon and evening to the easternmost Peninsula. I’m watching this closely. Temperatures on Saturday will be near freezing on the Island and minus teens in Labrador. Labrador will see some scattered flurries in the east and the west, and some sunny breaks.

A generally quiet, but cool day is on tap for Sunday, with highs near -10 on the Island and minus teens in Labrador. Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with some flurries on the Island.

An area of low pressure will move from near Labrador’s coast to near the coast of Newfoundland on Monday and has the potential to bring some snow with it, depending on the track. I’ll be watching this closely over the weekend and for the next few days. Temperatures will be near freezing on the Island and a bit colder across Labrador.