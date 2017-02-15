Wednesday night’s forecast – 2/15/17

Snowfall amounts were impressive over the last two days, but thankfully the biggest winter storm of the winter is behind us. Across the Metro, the highest amount was recorded as 65 cm in the central part of St. John’s. Mount Pearl also cracked the 60 cm mark!

Tonight we will see a short break in the action NL as one storm system departs and another begins to approach. Temperatures across will fall to -5 to -10 across the Island, while Labrador will bottom out into the minus teens. Some light snow will arrive on the South Coast and possibly east coast pre-dawn.

Tomorrow will see the snow across most of the Island, except on the Avalon, where freezing rain is possible. Snowfall amounts will generally be lower than 15 cm. On the Avalon expect 5-10 mm of freezing rain or 5-10 cm snow. I’m leaning more toward freezing rain tonight. If we get that much, some isolated power outages are a possibility. The timing of everything will pretty much be during the day. Snow and freezing rain will arrive by 8 or 9 AM and be down with by mid to late afternoon.

Temperatures Thursday will peak near freezing in the east and south and just below central west and north. Labrador will see snow on the coast on Thursday, while western areas will see flurries developing during the afternoon. Temperatures peak in the minus single numbers.

Labrador will also see a strong winter storm from Thursday night through Friday or Saturday. Blizzard Warning and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for that time frame. Expect significant snow and high winds from Thursday night through Friday, and even into Saturday along the coast.

For full forecast details watch the video above, or visit the Weather Centre page!

Have a great night!

Eddie