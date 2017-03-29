Wednesday night’s forecast (2017.03.29)

SUMMARY

The weather over the next 48 hours or is going to be very interesting across Newfoundland and parts of Labrador. Why? Two areas of low pressure are going to phase south of Newfoundland. This will cause a very deep area of low pressure to form, and stall, over the Grand Banks between Thursday night and Friday. This low will generate high amounts of snow, rain and wind for areas of the Island between tonight and Saturday morning!

When lows form in this manor, and stall south of the Island, it presents many forecast challenges. This is partly due to the fact that computer guidance doesn’t always grasp weather features in this area the best. It’s also due to the fact that small changes of very subtle features can result in big changes to the actual weather that occurs around the low. What does that mean in laymen terms? It means my forecast has much lower confidence than normal.

FORECAST

Snow will overspread the Island tonight form southwest to northeast. Southeast Labrador will also see snow overnight. For the most part, the snow will be rather light overnight. The highest amounts will be found on the Burin Peninsula and Connaigre regions, where up to 10 cm may fall by morning. Most other areas, including southeast Labrador, will see amounts in the 2-5 cm range. Temperatures hover near freezing on the Island and southern Labrador, while areas of Labrador West fall into the minus teens.

Thursday will see snow across most of Newfoundland and southeastern and southern Labrador. For the large majority of us, the snow will be light to moderate. The exception will be in the Green Bay-White Bay area, and the Northern Peninsula East, where up to 20 cm may fall during the day. The same will be true on the Burin Peninsula and Connaigre region. Areas that do see heavier snow, will see the slippery roads. Where snow is lighter, roads will be more wet, than white, due to the high sun angle this time of year. Temperatures on the Island hover near freezing. While southern areas of Labrador will see snow in the southeast, areas north and west will see a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures also into the minus single numbers.

Our area of low pressure will begin to rapidly intensify Thursday night. This will increase the wind and the precipitation intensity across Newfoundland. Areas west of the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista Peninsula will see snow becoming heavy at times. Areas on the aforementioned Peninsulas will see some milder air push onshore, which will change the snow over to rain or freezing rain. This is basically the weather we will see the entirety of Thursday night. Winds also pick up, and will gust near 100 km/h for many coastal areas, across the eastern half of the island, by Friday morning.

Friday will see the snow persisting across much of the Island, heavy at times. Areas of eastern Newfoundland will see the rain or freezing rain in the morning, change to rain before noon. This will happen earlier west of the Avalon, and last on the Avalon. Once we get that switch to snow, the snow will come down very heavily Friday afternoon and night, before ending Saturday morning. Most areas west of the Avalon will see the snow also into Friday night, ending Friday morning. Winds will be strong on Friday, with gusts for the eastern half of the Island nearing 100 km/h. Winds begin to ease Friday night. Highs Friday will be near freezing and lows Friday night will not move much from there.

Saturday will see improving weather across the Island, and the Province for that matter. The next weather maker arrives on Sunday, and looks to bring more snow, and possibly rain/freezing rain, Sunday night into Monday.

PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS

This is no doubt going to be a messy couple days across much of NL. On the Island, the highest snowfall totals between tonight and late Friday night will be from just west of Clarenville to just east of Deer Lake and northward onto the Northern Peninsula. This area will likely see 30-60 cm of snow. The western side of the Northern Peninsula, the West Coast, South Coast, and the Burin Peninsula will see total snowfall in the 15-30 cm range.

The Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas will see the messiest weather. Snow will develop on Thursday, and will change to rain or freezing rain Thursday evening, before going back to heavy snow Friday morning. In my estimation, this area will see a couple centimetres of snow on Thursday, followed by 10-20 mm of rain and/or freezing rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will see the change back to snow, and snowfall amounts look to be in the 20-40 cm range by the time it ends Saturday morning.

Again there is much uncertainty in this forecast, and a small change in the low’s track could result in big changes to my forecast..

Have a great night!

Eddie