Wednesday night’s forecast

Much of eastern Newfoundland is seeing ice pellets and freezing rain this evening. As temperatures warm into the single numbers above freezing, the mixed precipitation will go over to rain by midnight. After midnight the precipitation should be done for most areas, except the Avalon Peninsula. On the Avalon, light rain or showers will persist through the overnight. Labrador will see snow ending from west to east overnight, and clearing skies will follow suit. Temperatures will again be rather cold!

Thursday will see an in-between day across the Island, with calm weather for most. Temperatures on the Island will start off near freezing, but will fall into the single numbers below by early afternoon, and will keep falling throughout the day.

The exception will be on the Avalon Peninsula, where rain will persist through much of the day. In the morning it will just be rain, as temperatures should stay above freezing through lunch time. After 12 or 1 PM, temperatures on the northern Avalon will dip below freezing as winds go northerly. This will create areas of freezing rain and drizzle on the northern and northeast parts of the Avalon in the afternoon. It may be a slick commute home in spots. Be sure to be on the lookout for black ice.

After 6 or 7 PM the rain or freezing rain should be done with on the Avalon, as it will move offshore. The Province will then be between systems. The next one comes in later Thursday night. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for this storm.

Snow, rain and freezing rain will move back onto the Island Thursday night as a nor’easter approaches from the south. Snow will redevelop in Labrador late as well. The messy weather will end from southwest to northeast Friday morning on the Island, or by early afternoon in Labrador.

This storm will bring significant amounts of snow, ice, rain and wind with it, and I’ll have more updates tomorrow on it. Expect travel impacts late Thursday night into Friday Province-wide.

Have a good night and stay safe!