This weekend, Blake Shelton will headline AtlanticFest 2017, and so far the weather looks like it will co-operate for the show.

The concert should be a big boost to the economy in Grand Falls-Windsor with the population expected to double during the weekend. Businesses are already reporting an increase in traffic as visitors begin arriving for the show.

AtlanticFest 2017 comes with no financial risk to the town. The community is renting its stage facility to David Carver Music, which is hoping for around 15,000 concert-goers.