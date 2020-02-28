Messy weather this morning has caused a two hour delayed opening for all St. John’s metro region school.

Please be advised all schools in the St. John's metro region will have a two-hour delayed opening this morning, due to poor weather conditions. All bus runs will begin two hours later than usual. — NLESD (@NLESDCA) February 28, 2020

-Advertisement- Memorial's St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are closed for the morning for faculty, staff & students. Update at 10 a.m. https://t.co/taTBy6dRxJ — Memorial University (@MemorialU) February 28, 2020

Provincial Government offices in the St. John’s region will have a delayed opening this morning due to weather. Offices will open at 11:00.