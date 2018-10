Tropical Storm Leslie, out in the central Atlantic, poses no direct threat to Newfoundland and Labrador. However large waves from the storm will crash along southern and eastern shorelines of the Island tonight and Saturday. In some spots, wave heights may be over 3 meters!

While the waves will make for great photographs and video, it is important to keep your distance from the shorelines as the water from these waves can move in rapidly and come up much higher than one may think.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Avalon Southeast, Southwest, the Burin Peninsula, Burgeo РRamea and Channel-Port aux Baqsques for the high waves.

WOCN16 CWHX 051322 SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NEWFOUNDLAND UPDATED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA AT 10:52 A.M. NDT FRIDAY 5 OCTOBER 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------------- SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR: AVALON PENINSULA SOUTHEAST AVALON PENINSULA SOUTHWEST BURIN PENINSULA BURGEO - RAMEA CHANNEL-PORT AUX BASQUES AND VICINITY. --------------------------------------------------------------------- ==DISCUSSION== LARGE WAVES AND POUNDING SURF EXPECTED NEAR THE COAST TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. LONG PERIOD SWELL FROM TROPICAL STORM LESLIE ARE FORECAST TO IMPACT MARINE AREAS SOUTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND ON THIS EVENING AND PERSIST THROUGH SATURDAY. THE SWELL IS EXPECTED TO HAVE BREAKING WAVE HEIGHTS BETWEEN 5 TO 6 METERS NEAR THE COAST THAT MAY CREATE CHALLENGING SEA STATES NEAR THE APPROACHES TO HARBOURS. THESE LARGE WAVES AND POUNDING SURF ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CAUSE ANY DAMAGE AS TIDES ARE NOT VERY HIGH. HOWEVER, SPECTATORS ARE ADVISED TO KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE FROM THE SHORELINE DUE TO THE RAPID APPROACH OF LARGE WAVES. PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR ALERTS AND FORECASTS ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, SEND AN EMAIL TO NLSTORM(AT)CANADA.CA OR TWEET REPORTS USING (HASH)NLWX. HTTP://WEATHER.GC.CA END/NLWO