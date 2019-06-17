Another phase of the Water Street “little dig” is about to wrap up. The infrastructure work is digging up all sorts of artifacts from the 19th century. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.