The Water Street construction project between Ayre’s Cove and Clift’s Baird’s Cove will proceed as scheduled from April to June 2020 with a start date of April 6.

It’s a job to replace a century old underground water and sewer system in downtown St. John’s.

A traffic detour will begin Monday, April 6, and section of Water Street – Bishop’s Cove to Clift’s Baird’s Cove – will be converted to one-way for eastbound traffic.