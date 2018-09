Emergency crews responded to a water rescue at Three Island Pond on Saturday afternoon. Police, SJRFD and Ambulance services arrived on scene shortly after 2:00 p.m. Witnesses report a lone female standing atop an overturned sailboat. The woman managed to climb onto the hull of the raft after a gust of wind caused it to capsize. A local resident who saw the incident came to her aid in a personal speedboat. The uninjured woman was then returned safely to shore.

