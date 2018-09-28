The City of St. John’s says manganese levels from the Petty Harbour-Long Pond water supply are decreasing. City Hall also believes it has uncovered the cause. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.