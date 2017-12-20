Just before 6:00am, city crews became aware of a water main break affecting the area of Pine Bud Avenue at Maple Street. Repairs are currently underway and should be completed by 4:00pm.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.