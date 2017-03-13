Water Conservation & Boil Advisory for parts of Avalon

Residents of St. John’s, Mount Pearl, Paradise, CBS and Portugal-Cove-St. Philips are being advised to conserve water during peak hours this morning. The water conservation order is in effect immediately, due to a power outage at the Bay Bulls-Big Pond water treatment plant. Another update will follow but the City of St. John’s estimates the foremost conservation until 9am.

As well following this weekend’s storm, there is a boil-water advisory in place for residents of Spaniards Bay, Tilton, and Upper Island Cove. That is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.