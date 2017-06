Wednesday night in the east end of St. John’s, a tip from the public stopped a break-in. Around 7:00pm, the RNC received a complaint from neighbours of a residence where a man was trying to break in. They watched him until police were able to attend the scene, at which point the 23-year old man was arrested and charged with Attempted Break and Entry. The accused was found to be on parole, which has since been suspended due to the incident.