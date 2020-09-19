The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is dealing with road washouts after heavy rain pummelled parts of the province Friday night.

A highway crew is on the site of damage to Route 310 in Salvage, and the road to North Harbour, St. Mary’s Bay, washed out overnight. Highway staff reported a culvert washout on Route 92 between Colinet and North Harbour. Residents are advised to use Route 100 to reach the Trans-Canada Highway.

Drivers are asked to watch out for repair crews and traffic control.