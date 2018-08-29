The city of Corner Brook and thousands of workers in the forestry industry have a reason to celebrate tonight. Trade officials in Washington have removed tariffs on Corner Brook Pulp and Paper. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
