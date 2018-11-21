Police announced Tuesday they were looking for 26-year-old Michael Follett, wanted in connection with three recent armed robberies. It wasn’t long before Follett surrendered to police at RNC Headquarters in St. John’s, where he was taken into custody. He is expected to appear in provincial court today.

Police say Follett was wanted in connection with Sunday’s robbery at the TD Bank on Gibson Drive in Mount Pearl. At the time police say he was armed with a knife and had his face partially covered. He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money prior to police arriving on the scene. On Monday, there were two more hold ups, the first on Merrymeeting Road, a second later that day at Irving Circle K on Waldegrave Street.