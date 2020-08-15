Police have made an arrest after an incident with a barricaded person in St. John’s on Friday.

The RNC responded to the area of Cowperthwaite Court Friday afternoon in relation to wanted man Paul Hennebury. On arrival, officers became aware that Hennebury was the lone occupant of a residence in the area of Cowperthwaite Court. RNC officers immediately contained the residence and proceeded to diminish public access to the area.

The RNC says officers communicated with Hennebury in order to seek a timely and peaceful resolution. The incident was contained to a single residence and police did not perceive a threat to the public.

Shortly before midnight, Hennebury exited the home and surrendered himself to police without incident. He has been arrested on a warrant he has been held to appear in court. Additional charges are pending in relation to the incident on Cowperthwaite Court.

The investigation is ongoing and the RNC asks that anyone with information, including CCTV, dash camera or cell phone footage please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.