Police say 26-year-old Corey Evans of Mount Pearl is in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest related to robbery and firearms offences.

The RNC was informed Thursday morning that Evans had turned himself in at provincial court in St. John’s. Evans is now in custody awaiting a court appearance

The RNC continues to investigate a carjacking on Monday shortly before 3 p.m. on Petty Harbour Road involving a stolen vehicle and firearms offences. Investigators ask that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.