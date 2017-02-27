Wanda Ash in tears as jury finds her guilty of manslaughter

For three days the jury in the murder trial of 38-year-old Wanda Ash held deliberations and, just after 10 a.m. this morning, they returned with a guilty verdict on a charge of manslaughter in the 2013 death of Jason Skinner.

Ash was in tears as the verdict was delivered, and her lawyer had requested she be released from custody while she awaits sentencing in April. However, Judge Kendra Goulding denied that request and Ash was led from the courtroom by sherrif’s officers.

Currently, victim impact statements are being prepared for the sentencing hearing.