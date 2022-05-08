A visitor in middle cove has drawn huge crowds because it’s not something you see everyday. A walrus taking a long nap on the rocks this weekend at Middle Cove Beach.

Hundreds of people made the trip to see the napping creature. Many believed the Walrus was injured or sick but the department of fisheries and oceans says it’s just taking a break and encourages those who come to gaze at the walrus to keep a safe distance.

Some were lucky enough to see the walrus wake up, stretch and then return to it’s rest.