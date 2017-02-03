Walmart Canada begins charging for plastic bags

Walmart Canada is charging five cents extra for plastic bags and offering discounted reusable bags. It’s all in an effort to get customers to say no to plastic. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
- Advertisement -
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
few clouds
-4.6°C
-4.6°
-4.6°
100%
8.8kmh
24%
Sat
-6°
Sun
-9°
Mon
-3°
Tue
-9°
Wed
-7°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.