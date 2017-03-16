Walker out as Gushue’s rink faces Korab in tuneup tournament

Just days removed from their historic Brier win at home, Team Gushue is back on the ice, but without lead Geoff Walker.

Walker injured his shoulder midway through last week’s Tim Horton’s Brier and is sitting out for the Elite 10 Grand Slam of Curling event in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

The hope is that Walker can rest and return to top form for next month’s World Men’s Curling Championships in Edmonton. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Walker who is from Grande Prairie, Alta.

In Walker’s place, Tom Sallows will join Team Gushue as it looks to ride the wave of momentum towards the tournament’s $100,000 purse. Sallows is also headed to the Worlds as Team Gushue’s alternate.

Gushue’s rink opened against Manitoba’s Reid Carruthers Thursday afternoon but all eyes will be on the evening game.

Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols will square off against a “select” team of all-stars Thursday evening, which includes former Olympic teammate Jamie Korab.

Korab will throw second on the Elite 10 Select team that is skipped by three-time Brier champion Jeff Stoughton.