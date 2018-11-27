The Wabush Scully Mine will restart in June of 2019.

The mine’s new owners, Tacora Resources Inc., made the announcement in Wabush on Tuesday. Tacora executive chairman Larry Lehtinen was joined by Premier Dwight Ball and several other officials for the event.

“Our government understands the tremendous potential for mineral resource development in our province, and we welcome long-term investments that maximize the value of our resources while securing bright futures for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians,” Ball said in a statement. “Labrador West has long been known for its valuable iron ore deposits and for the tremendously hard working and skilled people who know how to mine it. As Tacora begins operations here, they become part of local communities and a regional economy that are thriving, just as we envisioned in our Mining the Future 2030 plan.”

About 260 positions are directly associated with site operations which will produce some six million tonnes of concentrate annually when fully ramped up. The previous owners, Cliffs Natural Resources, shut down the mine in 2014.

“We are extremely pleased to have the Scully Mine restart fully financed and to move forward with hiring the workforce and implementing the various commercial contracts and capital projects to bring the Scully Mine back to life,” Lehtinen said. “We are grateful to all the stakeholders involved in the Scully Mine restart. Special thanks go out to the political leaders of Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec; the leaders at the United Steelworkers union; our valued partners at The Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire (SFPPN) and the Port of Sept Isle; our long term strategic equity investors, Proterra Investment Partners, Aequor, Cargill and MagGlobal.”

NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts is in Wabush and will have a report tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.