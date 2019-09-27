A company being sued by families who paid for headstones they never received has gone into receivership.

W.D. Kenny Granite Company on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl is now in control of a trustee. The company owes more than a half a million dollars in debt. Most of that is owed to two banks as well as the government in the form of taxes.

More than a dozen unsecured creditors are also listed, including some of the customers who have taken W.D. Kenny Granite to small claims court. At least five families say they didn’t receive headstones for loved ones.

One of those cases, involving a customer who never got their headstone, is scheduled for court Nov. 5 after being delayed by Bill Kenny several times due to illness.